Predicting the Astros Representatives in the All-Star Game
By Alec Brown
Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez
Will he play? Who knows at this point. An oblique injury could keep Alvarez from suiting up in the game, but he will no doubt be named an All-Star.
It's a pretty open-and-shut case. Alvarez has carried the Astros offense this season. His 55 RBI lead all of baseball while his 17 RBI are tied for seventh-best. Had he not missed time due to injury, those numbers would be even higher.
His .978 OPS is third-best in the game and his 166 OPS+ is third-best.
No debates to be had here--Yordan Alvarez is an All-Star.