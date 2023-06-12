Predicting the Astros Representatives in the All-Star Game
By Alec Brown
Starting pitcher: Cristian Javier
El Reptíl will be a first-time All-Star this season, narrowly edging out Hunter Brown for the second Astros spot in the AL rotation.
Brown has many All-Star games ahead of him, but Cristian Javier is the right choice for this season. Javier's 3.13 ERA is 20th-best in the game and his 1.06 WHIP is tied with Framber for 11th best in the AL. His strikeouts are down a bit from last season, but he's 7-1 with seven quality starts.
He isn't the shoe-in that Valdez is, but if Javier can string together a few more quality starts with some high strikeout totals, he should have no issues making the team.