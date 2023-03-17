Predicting the Astros Opening Day Roster: Starting Rotation Edition
4 of 7
#3: Luis Garcia
Luis Garcia is the Astros #3 to begin the season. For as much as debate raged around Garcia’s now banned rock the baby delivery, he’s been dominant in Spring Training and the World Baseball Classic.
His 1.4 bWAR and 3.72 ERA were somewhat disappointing after his 2021 season, but Houston didn’t need much more out of Garcia in their #4 slot.
Garcia's relief appearance in Game 3 of the ALDS will be talked about in Houston for a long time, and that appears to be the pitcher that is here to stay with his new mechanics.
We listed Garcia as a breakout candidate this year, and it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see Garcia reach an All-Star level for the first time.