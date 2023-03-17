Predicting the Astros Opening Day Roster: Starting Rotation Edition
3 of 7
#2/Co-Ace: Cristian Javier
Cristian Javier will open the season as the Astros #2, but that’s more of an on paper #2 than anything. He’ll fulfill the same role Valdez did last year to JV, operating as a co-ace more than anything.
For the first time in his big league career, Javier’s role is solidified. No longer will he fluctuate back and forth between the rotation and the bullpen.
Fresh off of his offseason contract extension, Javier will look to build off of an 11-9 record, 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 11.7 strikeouts per nine. He started two combined no-hitters last season, and like Valdez, performs even better under the brightest of lights.
Don’t be surprised to look up and see Javier in the AL Cy Young race at year’s end.