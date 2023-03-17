Fansided
Climbing Tal's Hill
Predicting the Astros Opening Day Roster: Starting Rotation Edition

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six / Harry How/GettyImages
Framber Valdez
Houston Astros Photo Day / Rob Carr/GettyImages

Ace: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez will be the Astros Opening Day starter. He’s coming off of a top-five Cy Young finish and a dominant postseason. 

Valdez went 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA and a record for consecutive quality starts recorded. He was even more lights out in the playoffs, going 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA. He’s one of the most durable arms in the game and a proven big game performer. 

He’s looked sharp in the spring across his 3 starts, scattering 11 hits, one walk and one HBP across nine innings, carrying a 1.33 WHIP and 2.00 ERA. 

Valdez may suffer some slight regression with the elimination of the shift due to his reliance on ground balls, but nonetheless, he’s an All-Star pitcher at the top of Houston’s rotation. 

