Predicting the Astros Opening Day Roster: Outfield Edition
Right Field: Kyle Tucker
Right field is one of the deepest positions in the MLB, but the Astros possess one of the best in the game. Kyle Tucker brings the Astros an elite bat to go along with a world-class glove.
He took home his first Gold Glove in 2022, and while his offensive numbers dipped slightly from 2021, expect them to take a big leap forward in 2023. The elimination of the shift will benefit Tucker as much, if not more than, any other player in the game. His numbers at the plate should be absurd this year, and Dusty Baker can't continue to bat Tucker in the sixth-spot for too much longer.
King Tuck should also benefit from the bigger bases. He already stole 25 last year with the smaller bases, but as teams run more with bases easier to steal, 35 stolen bases isn't out of the realm of possibilty for Tucker this year.