Predicting the Astros Opening Day Roster: Infield Edition
Shortstop: Jeremy Peña
How will Jeremy Peña build on his rookie season? Topping an ALCS and a World Series MVP sure will be difficult.
Peña somehow navigated replacing a franchise legend in Carlos Correa and stepped into the shortstop position seamlessly, taking home the Gold Glove. He hit .253 with a .715, but hit .278 with a .790 OPS in September/October before racking up a .345 batting average and 1.005 OPS.
With Brantley battling injury, Peña likely begins the season in the two-hole, though should slide down in the order when Uncle Mike returns. If Peña’s late season adjustment with his stride carries over and he maintains his success from late-September on, the Astros have the best 7-hitter in baseball. The talent in the infield on this team legitimately is nuts.