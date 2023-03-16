Fansided
Climbing Tal's Hill
Home/Astros Rumors

Predicting the Astros Opening Day Roster: Infield Edition

Houston Astros v St. Louis Cardinals
Houston Astros v St. Louis Cardinals / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 6
Next
Jeremy Pena
World Baseball Classic Pool D: Israel v Dominican Republic / Eric Espada/GettyImages

Shortstop: Jeremy Peña

How will Jeremy Peña build on his rookie season? Topping an ALCS and a World Series MVP sure will be difficult. 

Peña somehow navigated replacing a franchise legend in Carlos Correa and stepped into the shortstop position seamlessly, taking home the Gold Glove. He hit .253 with a .715, but hit .278 with a .790 OPS in September/October before racking up a .345 batting average and 1.005 OPS.

With Brantley battling injury, Peña likely begins the season in the two-hole, though should slide down in the order when Uncle Mike returns. If Peña’s late season adjustment with his stride carries over and he maintains his success from late-September on, the Astros have the best 7-hitter in baseball. The talent in the infield on this team legitimately is nuts. 

facebooktwitterreddit