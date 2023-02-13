Power Ranking the Astros Likeliest World Series Opponents in 2023
#1 Atlanta Braves
The most likely World Series showdown in 2023 is a rematch of the 2021 World Series. The Astros and Braves played in the World Series two years ago, but both are far better than they were then.
Atlanta called up Michael Harris III and Spencer Strider last season, the top two finishers for NL Rookie of the Year. They traded for Sean Murphy to play catcher and still can deploy Travis d'Arnaud at the DH.
The rotation is solid as always, with multiple All-Star/Cy Young candidates in Fried and Strider. The Braves bullpen was already great, before adding Joe Jiménez, Lucas Luetge and Dennis Santana.
Houston has shown how much playoff experience pays off in October. Brian Snitker brings playoff moxie to the Braves' dugout. If the Braves sustain injury, their talent depth and playoff experience should carry them to a second World Series trip in three years.