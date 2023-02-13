Power Ranking the Astros Likeliest World Series Opponents in 2023
#2 New York Mets
Mets' owner Steve Cohen is desperate to bring a title to the Mets, no matter the cost. The Mets spent $491.1 million in free agency this offseason, even after their deal with Carlos Correa fell through.
They extended Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz, before opening the check book on reigning Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, José Quintana, Omar Narvaez, Adam Ottovino, Tommy Pham, and David Robertson. They also traded for Brooks Raley and top prospect Francisco Alvarez should debut.
The Mets lineup is loaded. They have a limitless supply of arms. It's World Series-or-bust for the Mets in 2023. Can Verlander and Scherzer remain healthy in order to carry the Mets on a deep run? Both struggled in the 2022 postseason. If New York is to make the Fall Classic, both veterans will have to bounce back in the 2023 postseason.