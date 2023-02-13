Power Ranking the Astros Likeliest World Series Opponents in 2023
#3 San Diego Padres
The Padres finished runners-up in the NL West in 2022. Their 89-73 record underperformed on paper, but their roster is as deep as any team in the game. The Padres landed Josh Bell and Juan Soto at the trade deadline, though they were missing Fernando Tatis Jr. due to suspension.
Bell left in free agency, but the Padres added Xander Bogaerts, Nelson Cruz and Matt Carpenter in free agency, and will get Tatis Jr. back in the lineup after the conclusion of his suspension.
If San Diego had a deeper rotation, they may finish higher on the list, but they have some question marks after Darvish, Musgrove and Snell.
They'll score runs in bunches. Can the Padres keep enough off the board in order to make a late October run?