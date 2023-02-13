Power Ranking the Astros Likeliest World Series Opponents in 2023
Taking a look at the most likely World Series opponents for the Astros
After the conclusion of the Super Bowl last night, it is officially time to move on to baseball season. Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training this week, kicking off the Astros road to a repeat.
The Astros remain the favorites to come out of the American League, but multiple National League teams have made big upgrades to their roster in an attempt to catch Houston. Let's take a look at the most likely Fall Classic Opponents for Houston.
#4 Philadelphia Phillies
Might we see a rematch of the 2022 Fall Classic? The Philadelphia Phillies won only 87 games in 2022, finishing third in the NL East. They rode a red-hot lineup, the combo of Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, and a raucous home crowd through the wild card round, NLDS and NLCS to an underdog World Series showing.
While they overachieved in October, the Phillies still had holes in their lineup to address this offseason. They did just that, signing Trea Turner, Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Taijuan Walker.
The bullpen has been shored up and the lineup still has massive home run pop. If Bryce Harper comes back from Tommy John healthy, a World Series rematch is definitely on the table.