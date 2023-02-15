Power Ranking the Astros Likeliest ALCS Opponents in 2023
#1 Toronto Blue Jays
George Springer is no stranger to ALCS games in Minute Maid Park. If Toronto stays healthy this year, he'll be back in the familiar confines.
Toronto was a bit of a letdown in 2022, but should finish atop the AL East in 2023. Toronto will bash their way past the opposition with just enough pitching and a top-level defense to keep runs off the board.
George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vlad Jr. is as fearsome of a 1-3 as you'll find in any lineup. They'll add Daulton Varsho's power, Brandon Belt's playoff pedigree (a Carlos Beltran/Brian McCann esque signing) and Kevin Kiermaier's elite defense to their lineup. An outfield defense of Springer, Varsho and Kiermaier will make extra base hits all but impossible fo rthe opposition.
Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassit are atop the rotation, followed by José Berríos and Yusei Kikuchi.
Their bullpen is solid, and the acquisiton of Erik Swanson will bolster a group that sorely needed it. If Chad Green can bounce back from Tommy John in time for October, he's a huge weapon for them.
Get your passports out. The Toronto Blue Jays and your Houston Astros will square off in the 2023 ALCS.