Potential Starting Pitching Trade Targets for the Houston Astros
RHP Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers are a team that everyone has to look out for this trade deadline. If this team isn't looking like a playoff team by the end of July, then we very well might see them blow it up.
There are rumors that Corbin Burnes isn't happy in Milwaukee, and will most likely end up on a new team by next season, if not this season. This means that the Brewers may trade away their other top starting pitcher, Brandon Woodruff.
A starting pitcher that throws a Fourseam Fastball, Sinker, Slider, Curveball, and Changeup, he posted a 3.05 ERA and 1.070 WHIP along with 190 strikeouts and 42 walks last season. Woodruff would be a fantastic #2 or #3 starter in the Astros rotation.