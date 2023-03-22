Potential Starting Pitching Trade Targets for the Houston Astros
RHP German Marquez, Colorado Rockies
The Colorado Rockies don't appear to be a playoff team anytime soon, which means they could possibly be sellers this season. A name that may be looming around would be German Marquez.
A starting pitcher that throws a Fourseam Fastball, Curveball, Sinker, and Slider, Marquez could possibly slot into the rotation as a #4 starter for the Astros. He hasn't been so consistent as of recent history, but we can't forget that Coors Field is a hitter's ballpark. On the road, Marquez posted a 3.73 ERA and a 1.145 WHIP along with 70 strikeouts and 39 walks. Marquez is slated to make $15.3 million this season and $16 million in 2024.