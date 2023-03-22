Potential Starting Pitching Trade Targets for the Houston Astros
2 of 4
RHP Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays
Now we all know that the Rays have a tendency of developing pitchers, and then trade them away once they deserve to get paid the big bucks. Glasnow could possibly be one of those guys.
His salary this season is $5.4 million but that will shoot up to $25 million in 2024. The Rays should be contending this year, but I won't be surprised if Glasnow is dealt before the trade deadline. He only pitched two games last season due to Tommy John surgery back in 2021. Before he got hurt, he posted a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts along with 123 strikeouts and 27 walks.
Glasnow is also dealing with an oblique injury that will keep him off the mound until early May, possibly making his price low in a trade.