Potential Starting Pitching Trade Targets for the Houston Astros
Every team in baseball could use pitching depth due to potential injuries and possible degression from pitchers. The Houston Astros could definitely use an extra arm for the starting rotation, the main reason why is because of the uncertainty of Lance McCullers Jr. We know he has had an ongoing issue with his injury history that may affect the Astros in the long run this season.
The projected Houston Astros starting rotation for Opening Day is:
LHP Framber Valdez
RHP Cristian Javier
RHP Luis Garcia
RHP Jose Urquidy
RHP Hunter Brown
On paper, this is a solid rotation, even without Lance McCullers Jr. But if they suffered another injury that would have Dusty Baker second guessing the next man up. For example, RHP Hunter Brown was dealing with back discomfort last night. Not saying this is anything long term that would affect anything, but something like that during the season may result in him being pushed back for a start.
Here are three starting pitching targets that the Astros could go for: