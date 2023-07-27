Pass Or Pursue: Deciding Which Astros Trade Deadline Targets Are Worth Going After
The Astros have been linked to many names with the trade deadline approaching. Let's take a look at which names are worth pursuing and which should be left untouched.
By Alec Brown
The Astros should pursue Brent Suter, Steven Okert and Jason Foley for the bullpen.
We made the case for Suter and Foley earlier in the week. Both would be huge adds as a leverage arm for Houston. Suter would give the Astros the lefty Dusty Baker always covets, but he's not just a token lefty.
He carries a 2.51 ERA this year and can get both righties and lefties out (righties have a .496 against Suter this year). Suter's road ERA is 1.98 this season away from the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. There are few relievers that woukd upgrade the Astros bullpen in the same way Suter would.
If the Astros don't want to meet the price for Suter, who many teams will call on, Steven Okert is another intriguing lefty is the Marlins nosedive continues and they decide to sell. Okert has a 3.25 ERA and is striking out 12.3 per nine. He owns lefties and is decently effective against righties, holding them to a .694 OPS. He does come with team control through 2027. Okert is worth calling on.
The Tigers are believed to be taking calls on Foley, which would be a huge mistake, and also the epitome of the Tigers. Foley is under team control through 2028. If the Astros land Foley, they land a dominant reliever for years to come. In 44.1 innings, Foley has posted a 2.03 ERA is in the 91st percentile in xwOBA.
A reliever of his caliber with control would replace both Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek likely walking in free agency next year as well.