Pass Or Pursue: Deciding Which Astros Trade Deadline Targets Are Worth Going After
The Astros have been linked to many names with the trade deadline approaching. Let's take a look at which names are worth pursuing and which should be left untouched.
By Alec Brown
The Astros are 58-45, two games back of the Texas Rangers for the AL West division lead. All things considered, they're in a pretty remarkable spot. They've battled key injuries all season long, with Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, and José Urquidy all missing extended time. Lance McCullers and Luis Garcia are done for the year.
The three free agent contracts given out have been far from a success. José Abreu, though he's shown signs of regaining form recently, has not been the player the Astros thought they were signing. Rafael Montero is getting paid to be a top reliever in the game, yet he carries a 6.07 ERA. And Michael Brantley, who was supposed to be ready for Opening Day, still hasn't played. Their three contracts have amounted to -1.3 bWAR.
Yet here the Astros sit. They're in a great spot, and with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez both back from injury, they've just made two monster additions to their roster. They still could use another left-handed bat, a starter, and a leverage reliever or two. Let's take a look at who the Astros should pursue at the deadline and who they should pass on.