Offensive Explosion Powers Astros Past Brewers For Eighth Straight Win
By Alec Brown
The Astros bats have finally woken up. Put a spot starter just called up from AAA against Houston and they'll go 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Houston. But as we've seen over and over again, send out a Cy Young candidate and the Astros will turn the basepaths into a merry-go-round.
The Brewers sent out Corbin Burnes, the NL Cy Young winer in 2021.The Astros responded with five home runs in a demolition of Milwaukee.
The Astros defeated the Brewers 12-1 for their eighth straight win.
Yordan Alvarez was the star of the show, going 3-4 with a titanic solo home run, a missile of a grand slam into left-center, a 110 mph single and a walk. Alvarez drove in five on the night, raising his average to .305 and his OPS to 1.015, fifth-highest in the MLB.
José Altuve had a routine off-day as he gets his legs under him, allowing Mauricio Dubón to jump back in the lineup. Dubón more than capitalized, hitting his first home run of the season.
Corey Julks and Martín Maldonado also joined the home run parade, going deep off of Burnes in the second inning. Maldy picked up two hits on the night, raising his average to .213 and OPS to .637. He's been sneaky effective the entire night.
The 12 runs were fantastic, but Cristian Javier and the bullpen only needed three. Javier was lights out, allowing a solo shot in the second inning for Milwaukee's lone run, but completing six innings of one-run ball.
El Reptíl allowed four hits and walked one, striking out five. Seth Martinez, Parker Mushinski and Ryne Stanek teamed for three innings of relief, allowing one run and striking out four.
This was Mushinski's first appearance since being activated from the IL. Matt Gage was optioned to AAA in the corresponding move.