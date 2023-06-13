Nationals vs. Astros prediction and pick for Tuesday, June 13 (Back Houston's offense against Corbin)
By Reed Wallach
The Astros and Nationals start a series in Houston as the defending champions look to keep up in the competitive AL West.
Luckily for the Astros the team gets to face one of the worst pitchers in baseball in Patrick Corbin. Can Houston's offense provide run support for right hander Hunter Brown to get a win? Here's how I'm playing the series opener from Minute Maid Park:
Nationals vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Nationals vs. Astros prediction and pick
Corbin's struggles are well known, but it could be even worse for the left hander. Corbin's velocity is way down from his peak years when the Nationals were a World Series contender, striking out about five batters per nine innings while allowing 11 hits per nine. The 93 hits Corbin has allowed this season are the most in the big leagues.
He now has to face an Astros lineup that is top 10 in OPS against left handed pitching this season and are constantly putting pressure on the opposing pitcher with the team's ability to avoid strikeouts. Houston is top five in strikeout rate as a team this season, and Corbin's inability to generate swings and misses is going to leave him vulnerable to allowing a ton of runs.
After Corbin, the Nats are paced by the fourth worst bullpen in terms of ERA this season. I'm not going to pay a price for the Astros to win big, but I will back the offense to show out against a poor pitching staff.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.