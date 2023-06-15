Nationals vs. Astros prediction and odds for Thursday, June 15
The Houston Astros will wrap up their three game interleague series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.
The Nats will roll with MacKenzie Gore (4.04 ERA) while the Astros will rock with Cristian Javier (3.13 ERA) who has a sparkling 7-1 record this season.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet.
Nationals vs. Astros odds, run line, and total
Nationals vs. Astros prediction and pick
The Astros get to face a left-handed pitcher in Gore, which is great news for them. They have been dominant against lefties in 2023, ranking seventh in OPS against lefties at .771. That's much better than how they perform against right-handed pitchers, ranking 22nd in OPS at .697.
Now, they get to face a Nationals offense that has struggled lately, ranking 18th in OPS over the last 14 days.
It also helps that the Astros have been fantastic in Javier starts. He holds a 7-1 record this season and the Astros are 10-3 overall when he takes the mound.
Even if he stumbles, the Astros can turn to their third ranked bullpen. Their bullpen has an ERA of 3.21 this season.
Not only do I think the Astros win, but I think they win with margin on Thursday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.