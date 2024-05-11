MLB insider's wild Astros-Blue Jays trade proposal involves top prospect, huge name
By Eric Cole
Whenever any team struggles the way the Houston Astros have early in a season, speculation starts coming hard and fast when discussing what moves they could make ahead of the trade deadline. For some teams, that means wondering what players a team could sell off as they raise the white flag. For others, it means thinking ahead to what moves they could make to save their season.
The Astros certainly have some trade candidates if they surrender this season with Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman being at or near the top of the list. However, the Astros have shown they could turn things around and at least be in the hunt come the deadline, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden has a wild idea for a trade deadline acquisition for Houston in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden lobbies for Astros to trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
So, there is a lot to take in here. In his article, Bowden proposes that the Astros trade budding young star Joey Loperfido and top prospect Kenedy Corona for Guerrero Jr. in the coming weeks/months. In the best-case scenario, this deal would be amazing for Houston as Guerrero Jr. is among the most talented hitters in baseball. His 2021 season where he nearly won AL MVP while hitting 48 home runs and posting a 1.002 OPS looked like it could be the beginning of his ascension. He also under team control through 2025, which is certainly a point in his favor.
However, the seasons since then have been far less kind. He averaged a fine, but unexciting .804 OPS while averaging 29 homers a season and playing solid defense. Loperfido is still really young and his future is far from certain, but most would probably bet decent sums of money at the moment that he would give the Astros at least that much production himself going forward (and he can actually play in the field in a versatile and above-average manner). The fit for the Blue Jays is also a bit dubious as their outfield field is already pretty solid.
The biggest problem, though, is the money in play here. Vladdy will almost certainly have to play first base or DH the rest of his career, and not only does Houston have a gaggle of money committed to the ghost of Jose Abreu that they are trying to somehow recoup, but they have Yordan Alvarez and others competing for DH at-bats. Do the Astros really think adding another slugger with a questionable track record that is making close to $20 million this year (and will get more than that in arbitration next year) while giving up two of their best young players make a difference?
The answer is probably no. Again, Bowden's job is to stir the pot and not necessarily to come up with actual good ideas. The Blue Jays probably don't want to give up on one of their marketing cash cows and Houston needs to target pitching.
Yes, Jose Abreu is bad, but this feels like a pretty lazy "Astros first baseman bad, here is another one that has name recognition" take.