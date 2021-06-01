Alex Bregman is a free agent after this season, and it seems rather unlikely that the Houston Astros will re-sign their All-Star third baseman this winter. But stranger things have happened, and Houston certainly has the means to make a deal with Bregman when the time comes.

But there are a number of other organizations that'll be looking to add Bregman to their roster. Bregman is easily the best third baseman available in free agency this offseason, with players like Eugenio Suárez and Justin Turner as the likely consolation prizes.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) recently revealed an interesting landing spot for Bregman. Rosenthal opined that the Boston Red Sox should entertain the idea of bringing Bregman to Beantown this winter. Rosenthal cited the Red Sox's need for a right-handed hitting power bat to help push them into contention in the AL East.

MLB insider's bizarre prediction for Alex Bregman could solve Astros' biggest issue

But wait, isn't All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers holding down the hot corner in Boston? Yes, he is. Which is why Rosenthal's idea is so infringing. The longtime MLB insider floated the idea of moving Devers to first base and trading Triston Casas for pitching. Now that's an idea, and one that many of the Houston faithful could wrap their minds around. If the Red Sox made Casas available, the Astros would make the perfect destination for the former first-round pick.

The Astros have been searching for an upgrade at first base from the moment they signed Jose Abreu in 2023. Houston finally cut bait earlier this season, but are still on the hook for the remainder of Abreu's contract. Casas, meanwhile, is pre-arbitration eligible and won't reach free agency until after the 2028 season.

Rosenthal mentions the Astros' AL West rivals, the Seattle Mariners, as the best fit for Casas. Seeing as how Boston is looking for additional starting pitching and Seattle has a plethora of it, the fit makes sense. But if Rosenthal is really onto something here, and the Red Sox make Casas available this offseason, Astros GM Dana Brown should at least give Boston a call.

