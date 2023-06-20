Mets vs. Astros prediction and odds for Tuesday, June 20 (Trust Framber Valdez)
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Astros will see a familiar face on Tuesday night, as Justin Verlander makes his first start against Houston as a member of the New York Mets.
Verlander (2-3, 4.40 ERA) certainly hasn’t been as dominant as he was last season when he won the Cy Young Award, but the veteran is coming off a strong outing against the New York Yankees in his last start.
Houston counters with lefty ace Framber Valdez (6-5, 2.27 ERA) who has been a model of consistency once again this season – allowing more than three earned runs in just one of his 14 starts.
Does Houston get the best of Verlander in his return to Minute Maid Park? Let’s break down the odds and a best bet for this contest:
Mets vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Mets vs. Astros prediction and pick
The Astros are sputtering right now, falling to third place in the AL West after losing five straight games, but this is a spot where I’m willing to bet on them to get back on track.
Valdez has been terrific for multiple seasons now, and he’s never really prone to a blow up game. That means Houston is going to at least be in this one when he exits, and the team has the No. 4 bullpen in terms of ERA this season backing him up.
The Mets, who are fourth in the NL East, are just 3-5 in Verlander’s eight starts this season and are in the bottom half of the league in OPS against left-handed pitching.
I’m not sold on this Mets team being able to upset Valdez, and while Verlander has alternated good and bad starts this season, he’s coming off a good one against the Yankees.
The righty has given up 10 runs over his last two road starts, so I’m not sold on him shutting down this Houston team that probably is a little annoyed he left in the offseason right after the team won the World Series.
The Astros’ losing streak comes to an end tonight.
