Memory Lane: Looking Back on Justin Verlander and His Best Moments With the Houston Astros
2) "Where the **** is Toro?"
Verlander made the defining regular season start of his Astros' tenure on September 1, 2019. He entered September in a near dead-heat with teammate Gerrit Cole for the Cy Young award. Either party was going to need something historic to separate from the other. Verlander delivered just that something.
He overwhelmed the Blue Jays over the course of nine shutout innings, allowing one walk and striking out 14. His third career no-hitter was in the books, joining Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax, Bob Feller, Larry Corcoran and Cy Young as pitchers with three or more no-nos.
The only blemish on his line was a five-pitch walk to Cavan Biggio, the second batter of the game. While he dominated from that point on, Houston provided zero run support. Hitless or not, the ninth would surely be Verlander's last inning.
Thankfully, a last minute injury replacement ensured Verlander could both complete nine innings hitless and with a win. Abraham Toro played the role of hero, blasting a two-run home run to left, breaking the game open.
Verlander completed the last three outs and the celebration was on, where he uttered his now famous question about Toro's whereabouts.
Both Verlander and Toro are now employed elsewhere, but this was truly a defining moment of both the golden era and Verlander's run in Houston.