Memory Lane: Looking Back on Justin Verlander and His Best Moments With the Houston Astros
3) Verlander wins another Cy Young
Those aforementioned questions that Verlander carried on his shoulders into 2022 were answered in resounding fashion. Was he up to the task? Yes...and then some.
He started 28 games in 2022, winning 18 and losing four. He finished with a 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, both numbers good enough to lead the league. The 1.75 ERA was the best of his career, and the best since Pedro Martinez' historic 2000 season. All doubt about what form he would possess was rendered silent.
His dominance and consistency resulted in a third career Cy Young award and the second of his Astros' tenure. He took home the prestigious award in unanimous fashion, joining Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux, Steve Carlton, Max Scherzer, Jim Palmer, Pedro Martinez, Tom Seaver, Sandy Koufax and Clayton Kershaw as three-time winners.
With his time in Houston now complete, there was no better bow to put on his Astros' career. He finishes with a record of 61-19, an era of 2.26 and a WHIP of 0.83. His last two full seasons resulted in a Cy Young.