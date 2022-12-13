Memory Lane: Looking Back on Justin Verlander and His Best Moments With the Houston Astros
Celebrating the best of JV's time in Houston
It is not hyperbole to say the trajectory of a franchise was permanently altered on August 31, 2017. The Houston Astros landed future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander seconds before the waiver deadline in a deal that continues to look better as time passes. In the pre-Verlander days, the Houston Astros had one pennant to their name and zero World Series championships (and zero wins in a Fall Classic game to boot).
In the six seasons since landing Verlander, Houston made six consecutive trips to the ALCS, winning four. Of their four pennants, two became world championships. Without Verlander, is any of this achieved? Who can say for sure.
One thing is certain, Verlander's legacy as an Astro is secure. He'll be in the Astros' Hall of Fame, his number 35 will likely never again be worn by another 'Stro and he may even enter Cooperstown in a cap emblazoned with the Astros' H.
As we bid farewell to JV, it's only fitting we look back at his biggest moments from his Houston tenure.