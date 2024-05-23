Luis Garcia update provides hope for late-season surge if Astros can stay afloat
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros have been struggling since the 2024 season began. It started with a four-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees and then a series of injuries to almost every starting pitcher put the Astros behind the eight ball.
Houston has been clinging to life this season — thanks in large part of both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers failing to take control of the AL West. The Astros seem to have put the AL West basement in the rearview mirror and are no longer chasing down the Oakland A's or Los Angeles Angels.
But if Houston is looking to contend for a spot in the MLB Postseason, the team will need to stay afloat in the race for the division, or at the very least, a Wild Card spot. One player who could certainly help the Astros' potential late-season push is Luis Gacia. Sidelined with an elbow injury since last spring, Garcia took a positive step forward in his return from Tommy John surgery.
Luis Garcia update provides hope for late-season surge if Astros can stay afloat
Garcia took a big step forward in his rehab and began throwing off a mound earlier this week. MLB.com's Brian McTaggert is reporting that if there are no setbacks, Garcia should be in line for a few more bullpen sessions, followed by live batting practice before being sent out on a rehab assignment.
This is a huge development, as injuries to the Astros starting rotation have been detrimental to the club's pursuit of a winning record this season. Justin Verlander, Jose Urquidy, Christian Javier, JP France, and Framber Valdez have all spent time on the IL in 2024, not to mention Lance McCullers Jr.
The Astros hitting has not been the problem this season. Houston ranks atop the American League in a majority of offensive categories. Houston's pitching, however, has been horrendous. The Astros rotation is near the bottom of the AL in ERA and leads the league in walks.
If the Astros rotation can return to what many expected this year's group to look like — Verlander, Valdez, Javier, Garcia, and Urquidy — then Houston has a real chance to make some noise in the AL before the summer is up.