Longest winning streak in Astros franchise history
The Astros have tied a franchise record for consecutive wins more than once.
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros have a long and storied history. While much of the Astros success has come during the last decade, the Houston faithful have seen plenty of winning baseball over years.
While the inception of the team in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s saw a lot of losing early on, as the team entered the 1980s, things began to turn around. As a franchise, the Astros have a winning record (4,921-4,892), five pennants, and two World Championships.
There's been a lot of winning in H-Town, but in three separate seasons, the Astros have boasted a 12-game winning streak. And each time, it's led to a playoff berth.
Houston Astros longest winning streak: September 3 - 14, 1999
The first time the Houston Astros extended a winning streak to 12 games was during the latter part of the 1999 season. After losing a home series to the New York Mets, the Astros embarked on a seven-game road trip to Montreal and Philadelphia. Houston dispatched of both the Expos and Phillies before returning home on Sept. 10 to face the Chicago Cubs.
The North Siders were no match for the 'Stros, and Houston even took the following series from the Phillies before dropping the final game of that homestand 8-6. That impressive run during 1999 helped propel Houston to a 97-win campaign and the NL Central Championship. Unfortunately, the Astros fell to the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS 3-1.
Houston Astros longest winning streak: August 27 - September 8, 2004
Five years later, another late-season surge helped push Houston into the postseason. Barely afloat, just two games above .500, a 12-game winning streak that began in late-August against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field gave the Astros that boost they needed to make a playoff run. Houston also pieced together a seven-game winning streak to close out the season.
With Astros legends Lance Berkman, Roger Clemens, and Roy Oswalt leading the way, Houston got revenge against the Atlanta Braves with a 3-2 series win in the NLDS, but fell in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS. Needless to say, Carlos Beltrán did his part that October.
Houston Astros longest winning streak: June 6 - 18, 2018
A year after winning their first-ever World Series, the Houston Astros looked poised to win back-to-back titles heading into the 2018 season. Rather than waiting until later in the season, Houston's 12-game winning streak occurred in early June. Houston rattled off 12 straight wins, with an astounding 10 of those games on the road.
The Astros seized control of the AL West during that 12-game streak and never gave it back. While the season ended with a disappointing series loss to the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS, that 103-win Astros club still ranks third all-time in victories behind only the 2019 American League Champions and the 2022 World Series Champions.