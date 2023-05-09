List of former Houston Astros players trying to revive their careers overseas
By Eric Treuden
Dan Straily - Lotte Giants (KBO)
Straily had only been two years removed from a strong fourth-place finish in the AL Rookie of the Year voting when he joined the Astros via trade alongside Luis Valbuena. Things had gone so well for him the year prior, but the wheels truly began to come off in 2014 and 2015.
In that 2015 season for the Astros, Straily wound up making just four appearances for the big league club. He spent the vast majority of the year pitching for Triple-A Fresno, but the numbers weren't necessarily encouraging (4.77 ERA in 122+ innings and 22 starts).
As these things usually go, Straily got a bit better once he left Houston, posting a 113 ERA+ in 2016 with the Reds, but not much else to speak of. Since 2020, he has actually been a consistent member of the KBO for the Lotte Giants.
Straily, now 34, has done well in parts of four seasons overseas. In 78 starts, he is 29-20 with an ERA of 3.22, striking out nine batters per nine innings and keeping his HR/9 at an impressive 0.6 rate.
In the current season, things haven't started off the best for him. In five starts, he has a 5.82 ERA thanks to 14 earned runs on 20 hits in just 21.2 innings of work. Walks have been way up for him while strikeouts are down. This could either be him showing his age, or he could just need some time to turn it around. Either way, Straily's name doesn't exactly bring warm and fuzzy feelings to your everyday Astros fan.