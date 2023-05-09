List of former Houston Astros players trying to revive their careers overseas
By Eric Treuden
Domingo Santana - Yakult Swallows (NPB)
Santana, 30, joins Sneed on the Yakult Swallows in Japan. The power-hitting outfielder did not have much of a tenure in the big leagues with the Astros, playing just 20 games before he was flipped to the Brewers alongside Josh Hader in what became one heck of a lopsided deal.
With Milwaukee, Santana turned into a huge power threat, reaching 30 home runs in 2017 with the club, posting a 126 OPS+ along the way. His big league career began to trail off a bit after he left the Brewers (outside of a decent 2019 season with the Mariners), and he has not been seen in the majors since 2020 with Cleveland.
Now, Santana finds himself entering his third season in Japan. His career overseas has gone well, as he has 38 home runs and 107 runs driven in across 205 games, posting a .284 average and .872 OPS along the way. He continues to post consistent averages in the .270-.290 range and is still an annual threat to hit somewhere around 20-25 home runs.
In the current season, he has 32 games under his belt. In 105 at-bats, he has four home runs, 12 runs scored, 10 driven in and a .276 batting average. There's no doubt that he could still be a major league-caliber outfielder/designated hitter, so don't be surprised to see him Stateside before he calls it a career.