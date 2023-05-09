List of former Houston Astros players trying to revive their careers overseas
By Eric Treuden
Cy Sneed - Yakult Swallows (NPB)
Sneed, 30, came over to the Astros in 2015 via trade from the Milwaukee Brewers. He floated around the minor league system before surfacing in the big leagues in 2019 as a reliever.
Sneed stuck around in the big leagues for a handful of games in 2020 as well, ultimately making 26 appearances in The Show for the Astros.
In that time, he posted a 5.59 ERA, 4.78 FIP and 83 ERA+. He struck out over 10 batters per nine innings, but struggled mightily with limiting baserunners and had issues with walking batters at high rates. After that 2020 season, he took his talents to Japan, where he remains to this day.
Since joining the NPB, Sneed's stats have begun to turn around in a big way. Through 50 appearances in Japan, he has functioned primarily as a starting pitcher, a role he had not previously filled on a ful-time basis since 2018. He currently owns a career 22-9 record and 3.29 ERA in 265+ innings of work.
Notably, Sneed appears to be relying much less on the strikeout now that he is in a new league. His SO/9 is down to 7.8 from the 10.2 mark he had in the major leagues. Whatever adjustments he has made to his game have worked for him, as he has done very well at lowering his home runs allowed and walks surrendered.
So far in 2023, Sneed has a 2.59 ERA in six appearances and 31+ innings for the Yakult Swallows. He has 31 strikeouts with just one home run allowed in that time, continuing to show an impressive upward trend in his game.