List of former Houston Astros players trying to revive their careers overseas
By Eric Treuden
Similarly to America's Major League Baseball, Japanese and Korean leagues have gotten their regular seasons underway as well. Baseball overseas may be something of a new concept to casual fans of the game, but make no mistake about it - these leagues feature some of the greatest talents the world has ever known. Some may never even make it over to the States, but there is no doubt that the players over there are otherworldly talents.
In Japan, Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB for short) has developed some of the biggest talents in the world in recent years. Shohei Ohtani comes to mind, as does Ichiro from years past. The NPB season is 143 games long and features a total of 12 teams spread across two leagues.
In South Korea, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) has also kicked things off. Their season is 144 games long and has a total of 10 teams competing for the championship.
For some players who have struggled in Major League Baseball, it's not uncommon to see them take their talents overseas in an effort to rebuild some value. There are quite a few examples of players out there who have competed in Japan or Korea and found huge success, eventually returning to the States and continuing their career in MLB.
Each league has rules against how many "foreign" players can be rostered at any given time. In the NPB, there's no limit to how many foreign players can be in the organization, but only four are allowed at the same time. At no time can there be four position players or four pitchers, there can only be a maximum of three of each.
In the KBO, the rules are largely the same. The foreign limit in Korea is set at three, with no more than two of them being pitchers. Up until 2014, there was a limit of only two foreign players allowed at any given time.
This year, there are a handful of former Houston Astros players who fall under this category. From a longtime starter to a power-hitting outfielder, let's check out which players are attempting to revive their careers overseas in 2023.