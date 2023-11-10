Kyle Tucker wins Silver Slugger award, Bregman and Alvarez fall short
Kyle Tucker took home some hardware on Thursday evening
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker had a tremendous 2023 season at the plate. While he fell just short of a 30/30 season (and only just barely), he still slashed .284/.369/.517 with 29 homers and 30 steals while accumulating 5.4 rWAR this past season. It is no wonder that Houston would very much like to extend Tucker, but he is getting more and more expensive with each passing season.
When the finalists for the Silver Slugger awards were announced, Houston was well represented including Tucker. Yordan Alvarez was a finalist at DH to the surprise of no one while Alex Bregman was a finalist at third base in what looked like a very close race at the hot corner. Jose Altuve didn't make the cut this year primarily because he was banged up for a huge chunk of the season.
Last night, the winners of the Silver Sluggers were announced and the Astros were not shut out as Tucker was named a Silver Slugger in the outfield while Bregman and Alvarez fell just short of taking home some hardware.
Kyle Tucker wins Silver Slugger award in the outfield
Tucker took home an outfield Silver Slugger for 2023 along with the White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. and the Mariners' Julio Rodriguez. The AL outfield finalists were pretty stacked as Tucker beat out Adolis Garcia, Aaron Judge, and Randy Arozarena who are all studs who are all going to be in contention basically every year barring something weird happening. A tremendous accomplishment for a tremendous season from Kyle for sure despite the season ending in a less than desirable fashion.
Unfortunately, that would be the only Silver Slugger that the Astros would take home as both Yordan and Bregman fell short in their races. Alvarez had the unfortunate distinction of being up against the Angels' Shohei Ohtani at the DH spot who put up one of the best seasons in recent memory before he got hurt towards the end of the year.
Alex Bregman had a more realistic chance, but he was also up against some hammers in Rafael Devers, Isaac Paredes, and Jose Ramirez. In the end, Devers took home the Silver Slugger for the second time in his career it what appeared to be a close finish.