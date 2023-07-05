Kyle Tucker Named An All-Star
Kyle Tucker was added to the AL All-Star team as an injury replacement.
By Alec Brown
The Houston Astros have a third All-Star. Kyle Tucker has been named as an injury replacement on the American League All-Star team. Tucker will take the place of Mike Trout on the AL team after Trout fractured his hamate bone.
This will be Tucker's second appearance in the All-Star game. Tucker joins Yordan Alvarez and Framber Valdez on the AL roster and as two-time All-Stars.
Tucker has had a solid 2023 season at the plate, but his defensive shortcomings have had an impact on metrics like WAR. After a slow showing in May, it didn't appear likely that Tucker would make a second consecutive trip to the All-Star game. Over the month of May, King Tuck hit .247 with a .681 OPS. He then came on strong in June, and especially made a push over the last couple of weeks.
Over the last two weeks, Tucker has bashed his way onto the team, ensuring that as roster spots would come open, he would occupy one of them.
Over the last two weeks, King Tuck is hitting .383 with four home runs, four doubles, 14 RBI and an 1.186 OPS. On the season, Tucker is hitting .293 with 13 home runs, 55 RBI, 14 stolen bases and an .850 OPS.
His 55 RBI and 134 WRC+ rank eighth in the American League and his .850 OPS ranks ninth. Tucker is sixth among AL outfielders with a 2.3 fWAR.
This will likely be the second of many All-Star appearances Tucker will make in his big league career. The bat will always be there, and assuming Tucker can regain form on defense, he will consistently be among the top of AL outfielders in WAR.
Tucker will join Framber Valdez as a participant in the game. Yordan Alvarez will make the trip to Seattle, but won't participate as he rehabs from an oblique injury.