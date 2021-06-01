Justin Verlander all but endorses controversial MLB rule change to starting pitching

Pitchers like the Houston Astros' Justin Verlander are a dying breed. Sure, we still see guys throw complete games here and there, and we have even seen some no-hitters recently, with Verlander's teammate Framber Valdez either getting it done or approaching paydirt on a handful of occasions. However, gone are the days when your top starter was a lock to give you 7+ innings, as teams and players have prioritized emptying the tank with increasingly terrifying stuff rather than managing arms to cover more frames.

It has become abundantly clear that MLB wants to change that. For a few years now, the league has been openly flirting with rules changes that would force starters to stay longer into games. In theory, this would place a higher premium on guys who can make it deeper into games, and would limit the number of bullpen moves as well. That would, ideally, speed games up.

There are pros and cons to this sort of change, but you can probably count Verlander as a fan based on his recent comments when asked about such a shift.

Astros' Justin Verlander goes on record in saying he wants starters to stay in games longer

Verlander's rationale isn't completely crazy here. He is of the belief that if starters are forced to stay in games longer (barring an injury, rain delay, or other weirdness), they will be forced to learn more about managing themselves physically and locating their pitches better. That, in turn, is best for the game and player health overall.

Again, this is a complex issue. We all agree that starters pitching deep into games is good, but getting there without punishing players who aren't built for such things isn't an easy puzzle to solve. The league clearly wants to make a change, but the devil is going to be in the details.

The Astros have been witnessing this recent change in philosophy with their own Ronel Blanco. Fans were outraged when Blanco was pulled from his no-hitter back in June, as that is a cardinal sin for some traditional fans. For what it is worth, Blanco has struggled lately as his workload has exceeded his previous career highs, and Houston is now considering moving him to the bullpen for the rest of the season.

Taking Verlander's word with a small grain of salt is probably wise, however. Guys with lesser stuff that command their pitches well are going to love the idea, while those who have made their careers based on their ability to maximize their pure stuff over a shorter time frame might feel a bit differently. Time will tell where MLB lands on the issue and which side ends up on top.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill