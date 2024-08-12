Josh Hader has quietly helped Astros save face after controversial offseason signing
By Drew Koch
When the Houston Astros signed Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract this offseason, there were definitely some raised eyebrows in Space City. Sure, Hader had the reputation of being one of the best closers in the game, but why sign the left-hander to the largest contract ever received by a relief pitcher when you have Ryan Pressly under contract?
At the time, it felt as if the Astros panicked. Kendall Graveman had just been declared out for the season following shoulder surgery, and rather than target some of their own (Phil Maton or Hector Neris), the Astros shelled out a fortune in order to bring Hader into the fold.
But after watching Hader post his team-record 25th consecutive save on Saturday, what was once a somewhat controversial signing is becoming easier to stomach. Hader's performance, while rather quiet, has helped Astros GM Dana Brown save face.
Now there are bound to be that group of Astros fans who still think that money could have been better allocated this offseason, and maybe they're right. After seeing the astronomical price tag attached to the Yusei Kikuchi trade, perhaps the Astros would've been better served targeting a starting pitcher.
But from a production standpoint, it's hard to argue with the Hader signing. The southpaw is 4-6 on the season, having made 52 appearances out of the Houston bullpen. Hader has 78 punch outs in just over 50 innings of work with a 3.68 ERA and a neat and tidy 0.994 WHIP. And if Hader gets the ball with a lead in the ninth inning, it's about time to say goodnight to the competition.
In terms of advanced metrics, Hader's barrel rate has seen quite the unpleasant spike. Last season, Hader was among the 92nd percentile in that category, allowing barrels on just 4.4% of contact. This season, an 11.3% barrel rate has the lefty in the terrifying 4th percentile this season. However, Hader has cut down on the free passes with an 8.9% walk rate this season, compared to a 13% walk rate in 2023, avoiding contact for the most part anyhow.
At the end of the day, Hader's value to the team will come in October (hopefully). If Hader is able to continually lock down the opposition in the ninth inning and help propel the Astros to another ALCS, no one will remember the steep price it took to get the 30-year-old to sign on the dotted line this past winter.