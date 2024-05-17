Joey Loperfido's first career HR featured awesome moment with Astros teammates
By Eric Cole
After weathering a brutal start to the 2024 season, the Houston Astros have finally started playing a bit better. They won back-to-back series for the first time in what felt like forever and, while the unfortunate Ronel Blanco suspension put a damper on things, the most important thing is that the Astros are winning again with recent call-up Joey Loperfido playing a key role.
Through his first 37 plate appearances in the big leagues, Loperfido has slashed .324/.378/.441 and helped the bottom of Houston's lineup keep things rolling while most of the top of the lineup has struggled. However, his first big league home run had remained elusive until Thursday.
In the bottom of the third inning against the A's with a runner on, Loperfido ripped a pitch to left and the ball just cleared the wall for his first big league home run. Making it even more special, Astros fans and his teammates seemed to be quite excited that he finally got it.
Reaction to Joey Loperfido's first Astros homer was incredibly wholesome
No one honestly thought that the wait for Loperfido's first homer was going to be all that long. The guy was cranking homers down in the minor leagues this year and was clearly seeing the ball well. On top of that, he hasn't been intimidated in the big leagues. It was only a matter of time.
Still, for Loperfido to be able to see in real-time his teammates and Astros fans get hyped to see his first homer, and for it to happen at home at Minute Maid Park is pretty sweet.
The game was also memorable for other reasons including the crazy weather outside in Houston that was so bad that rain was still getting pushed into the stadium despite the roof being closed. Fortunately, the power stayed on, the roof didn't literally get blown off, and Loperfido got his first of many moments in the sun.