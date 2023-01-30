Jealous Joe Kelly Runs His Mouth About the Astros Again
Joe Kelly is back running his mouth about the Astros
Joe Kelly, holder of a 6.08 ERA and 1.595 WHIP in 2022 and desperately hanging onto relevancy, is back running his mouth about the Houston Astros. In his latest soundbite, Joe Kelly claims he would have gone after the Astros in the bubble hotel had Houston advanced to the 2020 World Series.
Kelly appeared on AM 570 LA Sports on Friday and said this:
"100 percent, I would have. My wife knows that, she could vouch for me. We had twins at the time and she said, 'OK, you can do what you want to do.' And there's a part where MLB tried to go behind my back while I was practicing at the field. Tried to have a conversation with my wife saying, 'Hey, if the Astros win, you need to tell your husband pretty much to simmer down and not do anything.' She basically flat-out laughed at them and said, 'Good luck. I can't even do that."- Joe Kelly
Kelly has been incredibly outspoken about the Astros in the past, saying "they are not respectable men" and calling them snitches.
I must say, you have to feel bad for Joe and the alternate universe he lives in. Joe Kelly won a ring a mere one year after the Astros. His Red Sox too were punished for using a replay room to illegally steal signs in 2018.
He then went immediately to the Dodgers, who themselves had cheated and went on to win the most Mickey Mouse ring in league history, in front of empty stadiums and in a 60-game season. The Astros only have one "tainted" ring while Kelly has two. Imagine the lack of respect he has for his own two rings. Some of his delusion can be forgiven.
But his most recent bit? Now that's laughable.
Kelly threw at the heads of both Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel on July 28th, 2020, then made a pouty face at Carlos Correa on his way back to the dugout (the cover image of this article).
Benches eventually cleared as Correa continued to progress towards Kelly.
While the Astros and Dodgers came out of their respective dugouts, Joe Kelly retreated towards his. An entire stadium was empty and national television cameras were waiting to watch Joe actually back up his actions, and instead he hid behind his team.
So let's get this straight Joe. You could have gone after Correa with the entire world watching, but instead, let your team protect you while you cowered behind the entire roster.
These you Joe? After all...we know this is. The only thing you're 100% waiting on is that home run ball to come back into orbit.
The Astros open the season against Kelly's White Sox on March 30th. Well, I say Joe Kelly's White Sox. He may be in AAA. Yearning for more microphones and soundbites of baseless claims he knows he can't back up. Pretty similar to his on-field performance these days.