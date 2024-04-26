How to watch Astros vs Rockies in 2024 Mexico City Series
MLB's international outreach continues as the Astros take on the Rockies in the 2024 Mexico City Series. We have all the details on how to watch and follow along right here.
By Eric Cole
While the good times have certainly not been rolling for the Houston Astros as losers of seven of their last 10 games, they do get to take part in a pretty special event this weekend at least.
Once they finish up their series against the Cubs on Thursday, they will head south of the border to take part in the Mexico City Series against the Colorado Rockies for a two-game set on Saturday and Sunday.
Yes, there are more exciting matchups than the Rockies, but it is still going to be a great atmosphere as MLB's international games generally have brought out big and raucous crowds. This also isn't the first time that Houston has played in Mexico -- they played the Angels in Monterrey back in 2019.
MLB has been making a big push in recent years to expand their global reach and this series is a part of that wider MLB World Tour initiative. This is MLB's sixth series in Mexico with previous series there in 1996, 1999, 2018, a pair in 2019, and 2023.
Obviously, watching the game in person at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City is going to be a challenge for a lot of fans from a travel perspective, so here is how you can watch the Mexico Series from the comfort of your own home.
Mexico City Series 2024 Rockies vs. Astros: How to Watch, Date, Times
The Mexico City Series will be just a two-game set very similar to the wildly successful Seoul Series that happened back in March. The series will take place on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 with the teams getting days off immediately before and after the series. As to the exact times and broadcast schedule, here is how it breaks down.
2024 Mexico City Series Game One - Astros at Rockies
- When: Saturday, April 27, 2024
- Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City, Mexico
- Time: 6:05 PM EST
- TV Broadcasts: Space City Home Network, Rockies.TV, and MLB Network
The first game of the Mexico City Series will get the usual in-market treatment as the Astros' Space City Home Network will carry the game as well the Rockies' usual broadcast network. For those that live out of market, MLB Network will be carrying the game, which pretty covers most fans whether they have cable or a streaming service.
2024 Mexico City Series Game Two - Astros at Rockies
- When: Sunday, April 28, 2024
- Where: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City, Mexico
- Time: 4:05 PM EST
- TV Broadcasts: Space City Home Network, Rockies.TV, and ESPN
The second game gets mostly the same treatment despite starting a couple hours earlier with the notable exception that ESPN will be carrying the game as a national broadcast instead of MLB Network. Astros fans will still be able to watch the game in-market at SCHN if that is their preference, however.