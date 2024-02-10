How to watch Astros games on TV in 2024 with & without cable: Full Streaming Guide
The Houston Astros will be must-see TV in 2024.
By Drew Koch
Baseball is back, Astros fans. The Houston Astros just missed out on making it back to the World Series for the third consecutive season in 2023, but this year's team looks primed for another deep postseason run.
The Astros will bring along new manager Joe Espada in 2024 after Dusty Baker's retirement last fall. But the best news Astros fans could've hoped for occurred in early February when the team announced a five-year contract extension with second baseman Jose Altuve.
The Astros bullpen got a facelift this past offseason as well. After losing a handful of valuable relief pitchers, Houston upgraded the pen by adding the best reliever in the game, Josh Hader. With Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez ready to lead the starting rotation into 2024, the Astros will be looking to dethrone their rival to the north, the Texas Rangers. How can fans tune in to all the exciting Astros action this season? Don't worry, we've got you covered.
How to watch the Astros on cable in 2024
Last year, the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets announced a joint venture to acquire AT&T SportsNet South. Space City Home Network launched last fall, and will be the new home of Astros baseball this season.
Space City Home Network is available on DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Xfinity, Consolidated Communications, btel, Astound, Phonoscope, and I-Net.
For nationally televised games, like ESPN Sunday Night Baseball and MLB on FOX, the Houston faithful will need to check out ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS. Check your local listing for the games in your area.
How to watch the Astros without cable in 2024
Are you looking to stream Astros games this season? DirecTV STREAM and Fubo TV offer Astros fans the ability to watch all the action this season on their mobile phone and other devices.
How to watch MLB on Fubo TV
If you're looking for a different way to watch the Houston Astros in 2024, why not stream the games live on FuboTV? The streaming platform offers Astros fans the ability to watch games all season long.
Plans start at $79.99 per month. Check to see if you're eligible for a free trial of Fubo TV.
How to watch MLB on Apple TV
Apple TV will continue their partnership with Major League Baseball in 2024 and bring you Friday Night Baseball. MLB's weekly doubleheader will be featured exclusively on Apple TV and require a subscription to Apple TV+.
Apple TV offers a free seven-day trial and then costs $9.99 per month.
How to order MLB Extra Innings
If you have a pay-TV subscription, but live out-of-market, participating providers allow Astros fans to bring the game directly into their living room with MLB Extra Innings. If you live out-of-market, but still want to watch live Astros baseball, contact your pay-TV provider to see if you're eligible for MLB Extra Innings.
MLB Extra Innings is available for the annual price of $149.99.