Here's how the Astros' 2023 draft picks are doing so far
It's time to check in and see how the Astros' most recent draft picks are doing so far.
By Eric Cole
It is easy to get caught up with what the Houston Astros are doing at the big level right now given that they are in a tight playoff race. However, the minor league season is wrapping up as we speak and it is a good time to check in on Houston's farm system. The Astros' prospect pipeline isn't what it used to be especially after trading for Justin Verlander, but Houston's draft class from the 2023 MLB Draft is pretty intriguing nonetheless.
No one should read too much into a player's numbers from the year they are drafted. Most of these guys are just trying to adjust to their roles as professional baseball players and dealing with all of the life changes that come with that. The levels of competition and experience they are going up against can also vary wildly. Good numbers are still preferred, obviously, but we will know far more next year once these guys get a normal offseason.
Houston took shortstop Brice Matthews out of Nebraska with their first round pick and signed him just over $400,000 under slot for the pick. Matthews put up some video game numbers for Nebraska before the draft, but he hasn't found as much succes so far as a pro with a .204/.366/.336 line, although he has stolen 18 bases. The walk rate has been nice, but the strikeouts have been a bit higher than one would want from a college bat at low-A.
The Astros used their next pick on RHP Alonzo Tredwell out of UCLA. Tredwell has a high arm slot and huge frame that makes his stuff play up. Unfortunately, he dealt with rib and back injuries this season and hasn't pitched as a pro yet. All signs are that the injuries aren't too serious and he should be good to go in 2024.
Houston went with RHP Jake Bloss out of Georgetown with their third round pick in 2023. Georgetown isn't exactly known for being a pipeline of big league talent, but Bloss' mid-90's fastball with a lot of life at the top of the zone and above average slider makes him a pretty intriguing arm. Bloss has made six starts so far in the minors and has posted a 4.26 ERA with 18 strikeouts and a way too high 12 walks in 12.2 inning of work.
Other notable Astros draft picks
Outfielder Cam Fisher was the Astros' pick in the fourth round and he has posted an .846 OPS in the low minors so far. Houston went significantly overslot at $847,500 to sign shortstop Chase Jaworsky out of Rock Canyon High School. Jaworsky stayed in rookie ball in 2023, but he put up a respectable .291/.395/.281 in his first look at pro ball. One hopes the power numbers goes up as he develops.
Day two pick Ethan Pecko has struggled with a 6.60 ERA so far in the minor leagues, but he has struck out better than a batter an inning at least. Most of the rest of Houston's day two picks either have played very sparingly or have struggled so far in pro ball. However, keep an eye on day three pick, outfielder Nehomar Ochoa Jr. as he was an overslot pick in the 11th round and has posted an over .800 OPS so far.