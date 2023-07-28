Houston Astros trade for Kendall Graveman from the White Sox
The Houston Astros got their trade season started with a move for one of the better relievers on the market.
By Eric Cole
While much of the narrative around the Houston Astros and their plans at the trade deadline has been their need for starting pitching, they have other needs, too. They decided to address their bullpen with their first move ahead of the trade deadline season as Houston acquired Kendall Graveman from the White Sox for top catching prospect Korey Lee.
Astros send Korey Lee to Chicago for reliever Kendall Graveman
The White Sox are very clearly open for business right now as they had already sent Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and Reynaldo Lopez out of two in two previous trades. One of the few pure sellers at the trade deadline this year, Chicago also has several relievers that have been in high demand including Kendall Graveman.
Graveman has been a steady reliever for several years now and his 2023 season has gone well, too, as he has posted a 3.48 ERA in 45 appearances this season. For the Astros, this was a no-brainer interest that should give Houston some much needed bullpen depth down the stretch.
Graveman did not come without cost, though, as Houston had to send Korey Lee to Chicago to get the deal done. Graveman is under control through 2024 at a very reasonable $8 million a year. Lee is a highly regarded catching prospect who could have found playing time with Houston once Martin Maldonado's time comes to an end, but you have to give up talent to get talent.
With the bullpen addressed for the moment, we are now just days away from the trade deadline. The Astros still have some things on their shopping list including some help at the rotation, but it is pretty clear that Dana Brown and co. are not resting on their laurels and are willing to be be aggressive in this ever-evolving market.