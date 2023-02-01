Houston Astros Spring Training: Key Things You Need to Know
Everything you need to know about Astros Spring Training
The calendar has officially turned to February, meaning we are right around the corner from Spring Training.
The Astros will kick off their road to a repeat on February 16th, as pitchers and catchers report. The rest of the squad will report on February 21st.
Spring Training will look different across the MLB due to the World Baseball Classic, with players from each team participating in the tournament from March 8-March 21st. The Astros currently have 12 players participating in the WBC.
Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly have committed to play for Team USA, while Bryan Abreu, Jeremy Peña, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier are playing for the Dominican Republic. José Urquidy will play for Team Mexico, and Martín Maldonado will catch for Team Puerto Rico. Yordan Alvarez and José Abreu were granted special waivers to play for Team Cuba in the WBC.
The participation of these 12 may be limited, which could open the door for some non-roster invites to make a name for themselves in Spring Training and force their way onto the 40-man roster. Prospects not currently on the 40-man that received an invitation are: RHP Drvin Conn, RHP Jimmy Endersby, RHP Austin Hansen, RHP Jaime Melendez, RHP Jayden Murray, RHP Joe Record, RHP Matt Ruppenthal, RHP Jairo Solis, RHP Misael Tamarez, IF Grae Kessinger, IF Will Wagner, IF/OF Scott Schreiber, OF Corey Julks, OF Ross Adolph, OF Marty Costes, OF Justin Dirden, C Luke Berryhill, C Cesar Salazar and C C.J. Stubbs.
Houston will again play their games at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Their first game will take place on Saturday, February 25th. They'll see a familiar face in the opposing dugout, as they'll take on Justin Verlander and the New York Mets.
They will play 29 games in Spring Training. They'll play 14 home games in the Grapefruit League, 14 away games, and they'll play Team Venezuela from the WBC in an exhibition on March 8.