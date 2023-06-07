Houston Astros Potential Trade Targets: Starting Pitchers
Trade Target #3: SP Shane Bieber
It is crazy to even think of the Guardians trading away Shane Bieber, but it may happen this trade deadline if Cleveland decides to retool this season. Bieber has another year of arbitration next season and then will be an unrestricted free agent for 2025. An addition like this would bolster the current rotation and gives Houston a great duo of Framber Valdez and Shane Bieber.
Unlike the other targets in this article, Bieber will not be cheap and Houston would definitely have to give up prospects. The Astros' top prospects are majority outfielders so giving one of them up may be the best move to upgrade the rotation and attempt to go back-to-back.
Shane Bieber in 2023 (80.2 IP): 3.57 ERA / 1.28 WHIP / 4.07 FIP / 55 K's / 22 BB