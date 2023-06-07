Houston Astros Potential Trade Targets: Starting Pitchers
Trade Target #2: Jordan Montgomery
Just like the White Sox, the Cardinals have been abysmal on the field this season and are expected to be heavy sellers this trade deadline. St.Louis currently sits last in the NL Central with a 25-37 record, giving them the worst record in the NL. Jordan Montgomery would be a solid backend rotational piece for the Astros that wouldn't cost much in a trade. He's also an unrestricted free agent after this season, meaning the Cardinals are likelier to trade him away.
Jordan Montgomery in 2023 (66.0 IP): 4.23 ERA / 1.39 WHIP / 3.95 FIP / 60 K's / 18 BB