Houston Astros Potential Trade Targets: Starting Pitchers
As of today, the Astros are 36-25, making them 2nd in the AL West behind the Texas Rangers. The current starting rotation for Houston is very strong from 1-3, but the backend of the rotation isn't that great to make a push to win the division. Before I give out four potential trade targets, here is the Astros rotation: Framber Valdez/Cristian Javier/Hunter Brown/J.P. France/Brandon Bielak.
Trade Target #1: SP Lucas Giolito
The Chicago White Sox are expected to be sellers this offseason after having an awful start to the season and no hope to make a push. Lucas Giolito would be a fantastic fit for the Astros rotation, possibly making him the third starter. One thing to note is that Giolito is an unrestricted free agent this season and doesn't have a future with the White Sox, likely meaning they will feel the need to deal him rather than letting him walk.
The numbers are there for Giolito and he shouldn't cost too much to affect the Astros farm system, this move would also reunite José Abreu with his former White Sox teammate.