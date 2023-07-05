Houston Astros First Half Report Card
With the first half of the 2023 season all but in the books, here is how the Astros grade out so far.
By Eric Cole
The first half is coming to an end and overall, the Houston Astros are in a pretty decent spot. As of July 4th, Astros sit at 47 wins with a +58 run differential that indicates that the team has underperformed is expected W-L by a little bit. Sure, it would be nice if the Astros were in first place right now, but that has a lot more to do with the Rangers playing out of their minds for most of the first half.
In a holistic sense, this is a very good baseball team that is in a good position to compete in the second half especially if they make solid moves at the trade deadline. It would be an added bonus if Texas could carry over some of their recent struggles to the second half, but we can't know for certain if that will end up happening.
Reading wins and losses is easy, but what we need to do now is to look at each area of this Astros roster and figure out how each have performed so far in 2023.
Here are the grades for the Houston Astros for the first half of 2023
We aren't going to grade each individual player here as that would frankly take too long and only be mildly interesting. Instead what we are going to do is look at the offense, starting pitching, bullpen, and defense as groups and assign grades to each of them while factoring in top end performance, depth, etc.
Without further adieu, here is how the Houston Astros grade out through the first half of the 2023 season.