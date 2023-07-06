Houston Astros fans need this 'King of Texas' Kyle Tucker shirt
Fans of the Houston Astros will want to check out BreakingT's latest design, which features the red-hot Kyle Tucker.
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker continues to annihilate baseballs. The 26-year-old lefty bat is hitting .293 with 13 home runs and 55 runs batted in. He's also got 14 steals and is now an All-Star in back-to-back seasons.
Which is why we thought Stros fans would want to take a look at BreakingT's latest design. Check it out below.
KYLE TUCKER: KING OF TEXAS by BreakingT ($32)
All hail King Tuck!
- Officially licensed product of MLB Players, Inc.
- Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies.
- Designed and printed in the USA.
- Free returns and exchanges.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.