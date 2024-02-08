Houston Astros fans need this Jose Altuve shirt
The Houston Astros just inked Jose Altuve to a five-year extension, ensuring the second baseman is a Space City lifer.
Altuve, who is 33-years-old, has won two World Series Championships and an MVP Award. Altuve missed the All-Star Game for the first time since 2020 last season, but pre-injury he was playing at an All-Star level (.311 with 17 homers, 51 RBI and 14 steals).
He was slated to be a free agent after this season, but his new five-year, $125 million extension means he'll be an Astro for his entire career.
JOSE ALTUVE: HOUSTON FOR LIFE
